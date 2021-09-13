Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Search continues for missing kayaker

Timothy Lee Braswell
Timothy Lee Braswell(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search continues Monday for a missing kayaker.

According to officials, Timothy Lee Braswell, 36, went kayaking on the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday, Sept 3. and never returned.

Braswell’s vehicle was located at a kayak launch point near Inlet Watch Marina across from the Carolina Beach inlet and crews have found his kayak.

A Wilmington Police Department spokesperson said Monday that after searching Masonboro Island for several days that the WPD is “fairly confident he is not on the island.”

Crews are searching the water for Braswell Monday morning.

He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
A home under construction in the Ogden area was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.
Crews respond to home under construction engulfed in flames
“To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F--- YOU!!!” Legere, a physician with Coastal...
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘F--- YOU’
.
Boater pushes back against Wilmington’s change to overnight docking policy
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

Latest News

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
CFPUA responding to water main break in Myrtle Grove community
Blake Arlen Krause
Silver Alert issued for missing New Hanover County man
Two workers at a plant in Cumberland County died after they were found unresponsive during a...
2 workers dead after hazmat incident at Fayetteville plant
Tailgate fundraiser benefits the Southeast North Carolina Veteran’s Day Parade