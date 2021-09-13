Search continues for missing kayaker

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search continues Monday for a missing kayaker.

According to officials, Timothy Lee Braswell, 36, went kayaking on the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday, Sept 3. and never returned.

Braswell’s vehicle was located at a kayak launch point near Inlet Watch Marina across from the Carolina Beach inlet and crews have found his kayak.

A Wilmington Police Department spokesperson said Monday that after searching Masonboro Island for several days that the WPD is “fairly confident he is not on the island.”

Crews are searching the water for Braswell Monday morning.

He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or call 911.

