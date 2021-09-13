Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Archaeologists in North Carolina are preparing to search for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery and inviting the public to watch.

Beginning Wednesday, experts will begin to probe new locations at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site in an attempt to learn the fate of Sir Water Raleigh’s “lost Colony” that went missing more than 400 years ago.

The First Colony Foundation, a group of professional archaeologists, partnered with the National Park Service for the dig and received an Archeological Resources Protection Act permit as well.

The dig is expected to explore multiple sites, including areas surveyed in 2016 using a ground penetrating radar, and the metallurgical and science workshop, dubbed the “Science Workshop,” where several artifacts have already been uncovered.

“This dig includes new ground that’s never been tested archaeologically. So, it’s very exciting to see what may be found.”

Previous digs on the Fort Raleigh site have uncovered Elizabethan and Native American artifacts in the past, which can be viewed on the park’s website.

Historic Site rangers will provide educational information during the dig from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

The dig is expected to end Sept. 24.

