Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site(Fort Raleigh National Historic Site)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Archaeologists in North Carolina are preparing to search for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery and inviting the public to watch.

Beginning Wednesday, experts will begin to probe new locations at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site in an attempt to learn the fate of Sir Water Raleigh’s “lost Colony” that went missing more than 400 years ago.

The First Colony Foundation, a group of professional archaeologists, partnered with the National Park Service for the dig and received an Archeological Resources Protection Act permit as well.

The dig is expected to explore multiple sites, including areas surveyed in 2016 using a ground penetrating radar, and the metallurgical and science workshop, dubbed the “Science Workshop,” where several artifacts have already been uncovered.

Previous digs on the Fort Raleigh site have uncovered Elizabethan and Native American artifacts in the past, which can be viewed on the park’s website.

Historic Site rangers will provide educational information during the dig from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

The dig is expected to end Sept. 24.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
A home under construction in the Ogden area was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.
Crews respond to home under construction engulfed in flames
“To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F--- YOU!!!” Legere, a physician with Coastal...
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘F--- YOU’
.
Boater pushes back against Wilmington’s change to overnight docking policy
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

Latest News

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
CFPUA responding to water main break in Myrtle Grove community
Timothy Lee Braswell
Search continues for missing kayaker
Blake Arlen Krause
Silver Alert issued for missing New Hanover County man
Two workers at a plant in Cumberland County died after they were found unresponsive during a...
2 workers dead after hazmat incident at Fayetteville plant