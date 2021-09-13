Senior Connect
Harris Teeter limiting store hours due to COVID-19

Harris Teeter limits operating hours, effective Wednesday
Harris Teeter limits operating hours, effective Wednesday(Live 5)
By Michael Prunka
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Effective Wednesday and until further notice, Harris Teeter will limit its store hours to 6 a.m. through 9 p.m. because of COVID-19, the grocery store chain announced Monday.

Further, the Fresh Foods Market Service Counter and Butcher and Fisherman’s Market Service Counters will close by 8 p.m. All other amenities will close at 7 p.m.

“We thank our shoppers and community members for continuing to show care, gratitude and kindness to our hard-working, valued associates as well as your fellow shoppers,” the store said.

More information on Harris Teeter’s COVID-19 response can be found on its website.

