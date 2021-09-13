First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot, dryness continues, tropics buzz

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! After a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and dry weather, expect readings to take a trip to the more September-like middle and upper 60s for lows tonight.

Your First Alert Forecast for tomorrow ought to make another day of sun and little to no rain chances. You can count on a similar day to today--afternoon high temperatures in the August-like upper 80s and lower 90s. In the surf, expect one-to-two foot breakers, a low rip current risk, and warm ocean waters in the lower 80s.

In the busy tropics: rainy Tropical Storm Nicholas will creep into southern Texas through midweek. Tropical depression formation is possible several hundred miles off the Carolina Coast by the end of this week with few if any impacts on the Cape Fear Region in any case. And lastly, Africa’s Cabo Verde tropical wave season has not yet shut down; a couple of disturbances in this far eastern tropical Atlantic region will require monitoring in the days and weeks ahead.

Link to the free and comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Expand your First Alert planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Tap your WECT Weather App for a customizable ten-day outlook.

