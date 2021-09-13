Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot, dryness continues, tropics buzz

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(wect news)
By Claire Fry
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! After a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and dry weather, expect readings to take a trip to the more September-like middle and upper 60s for lows tonight.

Your First Alert Forecast for tomorrow ought to make another day of sun and little to no rain chances. You can count on a similar day to today--afternoon high temperatures in the August-like upper 80s and lower 90s. In the surf, expect one-to-two foot breakers, a low rip current risk, and warm ocean waters in the lower 80s.

In the busy tropics: rainy Tropical Storm Nicholas will creep into southern Texas through midweek. Tropical depression formation is possible several hundred miles off the Carolina Coast by the end of this week with few if any impacts on the Cape Fear Region in any case. And lastly, Africa’s Cabo Verde tropical wave season has not yet shut down; a couple of disturbances in this far eastern tropical Atlantic region will require monitoring in the days and weeks ahead.

Link to the free and comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Expand your First Alert planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Tap your WECT Weather App for a customizable ten-day outlook.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
A home under construction in the Ogden area was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.
Crews respond to home under construction engulfed in flames
“To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F--- YOU!!!” Legere, a physician with Coastal...
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘F--- YOU’
.
Boater pushes back against Wilmington’s change to overnight docking policy
Timothy Lee Braswell
Search continues for missing kayaker

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: dryness holds, heat builds, tropics busy
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Sep. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Sep. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Sep. 13, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Sep. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sept. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sept. 12, 2021