Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: dryness holds, heat builds, tropics busy

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Region has had three gorgeous days of dryness and Monday and Tuesday ought to make one and possibly two more. Your First Alert Forecast features a generous supply of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the August-like upper 80s and lower 90s for these days. And in between: expect readings to take a trip to the more September-like middle and upper 60s for lows Monday night.

In the busy tropics: rainy Tropical Storm Nicholas will creep into southern Texas through midweek. Tropical depression formation is possible several hundred miles off the Carolina Coast by the end of this week with few if any impacts on the Cape Fear Region in any case. And lastly, Africa’s Cabo Verde tropical wave season has not yet shut down; a couple of disturbances in this far eastern tropical Atlantic region will require monitoring in the days and weeks ahead.

Link to the free and comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Expand your First Alert planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Tap your WECT Weather App for a customizable ten-day outlook.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
“To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F--- YOU!!!” Legere, a physician with Coastal...
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘F--- YOU’
A home under construction in the Ogden area was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.
Crews respond to home under construction engulfed in flames
.
Boater pushes back against Wilmington’s change to overnight docking policy
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sept. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sept. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Sept. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Sept. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Sept. 11, 2021
First Alert Forecast: superb beach days ahead, tropics
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Sept. 11, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Sept. 11, 2021