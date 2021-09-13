Senior Connect
Chief operating officer no longer employed with NHRMC

Andre Boyd
Andre Boyd(NHRMC)
By Ann McAdams
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the top executives at New Hanover Regional Medical Center is no longer working at the hospital.

A hospital board member confirmed Monday afternoon that Chief Operating Officer Andre Boyd and hospital management mutually agreed to part ways.

According to his LinkedIn profiled, Boyd had served as COO of New Hanover Regional Medical Center since October of 2016. He’d previously served as CEO of Jackson North Medical Center in South Florida, and has a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Tulane University.

“Andre Boyd has been a great asset to NHRMC. His leadership helped position NHRMC to be as financially viable as they are to help facilitate the sale to Novant Health. On a personal note, he will be greatly missed,” New Hanover County Commissioner and hospital board member Jonathan Barfield told WECT.

Boyd was well compensated for his work, with his annual compensation estimated at well over half a million dollars. He was the highest profile person of color in that kind of position at the hospital.

Boyd was named one of the top COOs in the country in 2020 by Industry Era Magazine. The business trade publication noted Boyd’s role as a mentor to young healthcare leaders, and his passion for innovation.

WECT is seeking to reach Boyd for comment.

