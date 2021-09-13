CFPUA responding to water main break in Myrtle Grove community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is responding to a water main break in the Tangle Oaks community in Myrtle Grove.

Approximately 120 residential customers will experience periods of low or no water pressure Monday as crews repair the break. Customers with addresses on the following roads will be affected: Marina Club Drive, Northcreek Drive, Villa Court, and Pond Drive.

Once water service has been restored in the area, those addresses will be under a precautionary boil water advisory. Signage will be placed in the neighborhood alerting customers to the advisory.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.

