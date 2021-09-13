Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CFPUA responding to water main break in Myrtle Grove community

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is responding to a water main break in the Tangle Oaks community in Myrtle Grove.

Approximately 120 residential customers will experience periods of low or no water pressure Monday as crews repair the break. Customers with addresses on the following roads will be affected: Marina Club Drive, Northcreek Drive, Villa Court, and Pond Drive.

Once water service has been restored in the area, those addresses will be under a precautionary boil water advisory. Signage will be placed in the neighborhood alerting customers to the advisory.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
A home under construction in the Ogden area was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.
Crews respond to home under construction engulfed in flames
“To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F--- YOU!!!” Legere, a physician with Coastal...
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘F--- YOU’
.
Boater pushes back against Wilmington’s change to overnight docking policy
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

Latest News

Timothy Lee Braswell
Search continues for missing kayaker
Blake Arlen Krause
Silver Alert issued for missing New Hanover County man
Two workers at a plant in Cumberland County died after they were found unresponsive during a...
2 workers dead after hazmat incident at Fayetteville plant
Tailgate fundraiser benefits the Southeast North Carolina Veteran’s Day Parade