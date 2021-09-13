Senior Connect
2 workers dead after hazmat incident at Fayetteville plant

Two workers at a plant in Cumberland County died after they were found unresponsive during a hazmat incident Sunday afternoon, officials say.
Two workers at a plant in Cumberland County died after they were found unresponsive during a hazmat incident Sunday afternoon, officials say.(WNCN)
By Rodney Overton
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two workers at a plant in Cumberland County died after they were found unresponsive during a hazmat incident Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. at Valley Proteins at 1309 Industrial Drive, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A hazmat team responded to the scene and two workers were found unresponsive, the statement said.

The workers later died, according to a news release from deputies. The building was evacuated soon after hazmat teams responded.

“Our deepest sympathies are with their families, friends, and coworkers during this time,” the news release said.

Detectives from the major crimes unit in the sheriff’s office are investigating the deaths.

The names of those who died will not be released until their families are first contacted.

The Fayetteville Fire Department Hazmat unit and Pearce’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

A North Carolina OSHA Emergency Response Team also responded to the incident.

Valley Proteins is a company that provides animal rendering, animal recycling and creates fats and proteins for feeding stock, according to the company website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

