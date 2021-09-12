Tailgate fundraiser benefiting the Southeast North Carolina Veteran’s Day Parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The start of football season calls for a gameday tailgate, but Sunday’s tailgate wasn’t what you might be used to seeing.

“We are doing a fundraiser for the Veteran’s Day Parade,” said Joe’s Oasis owner Cathy Krizner. The restaurant is hosting the fundraiser for the fourth year now, after missing last year’s Southeast North Carolina Veteran’s Day Parade.

“The raffles, the food -- we donate the food, so everything they make out here is pure profit,” Krizner said. She’s thrilled to host and support the veterans here in Southeast North Carolina.

Organizers and leaders of the annual parade, like Dan Higgins, are excited to see the community’s support stronger than ever this year. “Businesses and organizations, churches, they’ve all pitched in and it’s very expensive to run a parade, we found that out, but every year donations have covered all expenses of the parade,” said Higgins.

Higgins said the parade wouldn’t be possible without Joe’s Oasis and the growing community support. “We couldn’t have one last year, so this year is gonna be like the comeback,” Higgins said. “It brings the community together.”

Krizner was overjoyed to have the opportunity to continue supporting the Veteran’s Day Parade, saying it’s the least she could do to help. Her goal is to raise $10,000. “We’re gonna do it every year, and every year we’re gonna hope that we do a little bit better,” Krizner said.

