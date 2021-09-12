Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: fall-like weather, superb beach days

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Sept. 11, 2021
By Claire Fry
Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast will continue to feature dry skies and comfortable temperatures heating up in the middle and upper 80s. Expect comfortable dew points in the 50s and 60s, which will reinforce the fresh, crisp fall-like feel.

Fortunately, rip current risks are dying down thanks to swells from Larry deteriorating. Expect breaking waves of one to three feet and locally higher, an 80-degree surf, rip current risk will be MODERATE for New Hanover and Pender county beaches. NOTE: all area beaches have fewer lifeguards on duty now that we’re past Labor Day.

Your seven-day planning forecast features a continuation of near zero rain chances through early next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Remember, numbers in this forecast are for Wilmington, but you can always customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

We’re at the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but we still have about two-and-a-half months to go. Please make sure you stay vigilant and prepared with the resources your First Alert Weather Team outlines here: wect.com/hurricane. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

First Alert Forecast: a fall feel this weekend, dangerous rip currents at the coast