WATCH LIVE: Grand Ole Opry holding special event tonight to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

The Grand Ole Opry is livestreaming a two-hour special tonight to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Among the performers scheduled to participate are the Bacon Brothers, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Charles Esten, Craig Morgan, Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, the McCrary Sisters, MercyMe, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood and Vince Gill.

You can watch it live below starting at 8 p.m.

