First Alert Forecast: wonderful weekend on land; dangerous surf at sea

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this weekend. As we reflect on the 20 years since the September 11th tragedy, know that your First Alert Forecast will feature dry skies and comfortable temperatures for any memorial ceremonies you may attend.

Expect comfortable dew points in the 50s and 60s amid northerly breezes, which will reinforce the fresh, crisp fall-like feel. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler at night with 50s and 60s, and lower and middle 80s during the day.

Swell from Larry will continue to produce rip currents along our area beaches. Expect breaking waves of three to five feet and locally higher, so keep it very safe in the 80-degree surf, and consider staying out of the water. Many area beaches have fewer lifeguards on duty now that we’re past Labor day.

Your seven-day planning forecast features a continuation of near zero rain chances through early next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Remember, numbers in this forecast are for Wilmington, but you can always customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

We’re at the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but we still have about two-and-a-half months to go. Please make sure you stay vigilant and prepared with the resources your First Alert Weather Team outlines here: wect.com/hurricane. Enjoy your weekend!

