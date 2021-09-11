First Alert Forecast: feeling more like fall, continued rip currents along the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you. As we reflect on the 20 years since the September 11th tragedy, know that your First Alert Forecast will continue to feature dry skies and comfortable temperatures for any afternoon or evening memorial ceremonies you may attend. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler at night with 50s and 60s.

The general trend for temperatures these next few days lies in the warm 80s with slim to no rain chances. Expect comfortable dew points in the 50s and 60s amid northerly breezes, which will reinforce the fresh, crisp fall-like feel.

Fortunately, rip current risks are dying down thanks to swells from Larry deteriorating. Tomorrow, expect breaking waves of one to three feet and locally higher, an 80-degree surf, rip current risk will be MODERATE. It is still notable that all area beaches have fewer lifeguards on duty now that we’re past Labor Day.

Your seven-day planning forecast features a continuation of near zero rain chances through early next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Remember, numbers in this forecast are for Wilmington, but you can always customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

We’re at the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but we still have about two-and-a-half months to go. Please make sure you stay vigilant and prepared with the resources your First Alert Weather Team outlines here: wect.com/hurricane. Enjoy your weekend!

