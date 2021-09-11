Senior Connect
Crews respond to home under construction engulfed in flames

A home under construction in the Ogden area was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.
A home under construction in the Ogden area was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A home under construction in the Ogden area was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.

Around 3:45 a.m., fire crews responded to a home under construction on Pleasant Point that was fully engulfed. New Hanover County Fire Department responded after neighbors called 911.

It's unclear what may have caused the Pleasant Point fire.
It's unclear what may have caused the Pleasant Point fire.(WECT)

It’s unclear what may have started the fire. Luckily, no other homes in the area were damaged.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

