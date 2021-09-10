WPD looking for missing 26-year-old woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Jacquelynne Leigh Ravenscroft, 26, was last seen on Thursday around 10:30 a.m. driving a 2019 black Honda Civic travelling in an unknown direction.

Ravenscroft is 5′5′', weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red sweatpants and a toboggan.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information on Ravenscroft’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.

