WPD looking for missing 26-year-old woman

Jacquelynne Leigh Ravenscroft
Jacquelynne Leigh Ravenscroft(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Jacquelynne Leigh Ravenscroft, 26, was last seen on Thursday around 10:30 a.m. driving a 2019 black Honda Civic travelling in an unknown direction.

Ravenscroft is 5′5′', weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red sweatpants and a toboggan.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information on Ravenscroft’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.

