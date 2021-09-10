Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing 13-year-old

Janiya Davis
Janiya Davis(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen Thursday night.

Janiya Davis was last seen around 8:45 p.m. on September 9 on Saint Andrews Drive. WPD says she may be in the Houston Moore area near South 13th Street and Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

Davis gas brown eyes and black hair with a blonde streak. She is 5′3′' and weighs 127 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas shirt, black pants, white socks and Crocs.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

Three-car accident causing traffic delays on River Road
