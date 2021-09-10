Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 shooting

Erick Gibbs
Erick Gibbs(New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting.

Erick Jamante Gibbs, 29, was sentenced to 156-200 months in prison in the fatal shooting of George Porter III on Jan. 5, 2020.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1010 S. 4th Street at approximately 1 a.m.

“When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot. They interviewed the homeowner as well as another witness who informed them that a man knocked on the door, entered the residence and began firing shots,” the DA’s Office stated in a news release.

The second man who was shot in the incident survived.

“The Wilmington Police Department was able to connect Gibbs to the murder when they received recordings of Gibbs admitting to the crime,” the news release states. “Through these audio recordings detectives learned that this was a botched robbery of the victims.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F--- YOU!!!” Legere, a physician with Coastal...
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘F--- YOU’
Timothy Lee Braswell
Missing man went kayaking on Intracoastal Waterway and never returned, police say
Maigon Brooke Joyner
UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old woman found safe, Wilmington police say
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A three-vehicle wreck is causing traffic delays on River Road in New Hanover County Thursday...
UPDATE: Scene is clear of Friday morning three-car accident on River Road in Wilmington

Latest News

The suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Thomas Vaughan, was on trial when he tried to grab a...
Defendant who tried to take bailiff’s gun dies after being shot by officer in Person County courtroom
Roy Cooper (Source: Roy Cooper)
Gov. Cooper vetoes riot, critical race theory bills
Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were...
Search warrants: More than 30 shell casings found at scene after three people killed in July shooting in Chadbourn
.
Boater pushes back against Wilmington’s change to overnight docking policy