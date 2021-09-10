Wilmington man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting.

Erick Jamante Gibbs, 29, was sentenced to 156-200 months in prison in the fatal shooting of George Porter III on Jan. 5, 2020.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1010 S. 4th Street at approximately 1 a.m.

“When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot. They interviewed the homeowner as well as another witness who informed them that a man knocked on the door, entered the residence and began firing shots,” the DA’s Office stated in a news release.

The second man who was shot in the incident survived.

“The Wilmington Police Department was able to connect Gibbs to the murder when they received recordings of Gibbs admitting to the crime,” the news release states. “Through these audio recordings detectives learned that this was a botched robbery of the victims.”

