UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing 13-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: Janiya Davis has been located. WPD provided the update around 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen Thursday night.

Janiya Davis was last seen around 8:45 p.m. on September 9 on Saint Andrews Drive. WPD says she may be in the Houston Moore area near South 13th Street and Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

Davis gas brown eyes and black hair with a blonde streak. She is 5′3′' and weighs 127 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas shirt, black pants, white socks and Crocs.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

