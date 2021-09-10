TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned for Daws Creek Road

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Daws Creek Road will be closed next week while a pipe is replaced.

Daws Creek Road is set to close about a mile from Funston Road at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 and is scheduled to reopen by 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, weather permitting.

“NCDOT Bridge Maintenance staff will replace the old pipe with a larger one during the closure,” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “Drivers needing to get around the closure can use Funston and River roads. Though impacts are expected to minimal, travelers should expect their commute will take longer and plan ahead, as well as use caution around the work.”

