Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Search warrants: More than 30 shell casings found at scene after three people killed in July shooting in Chadbourn

Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were...
Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were killed in the shooting on Broadway Road on July 3 while a fourth person was injured.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of shell casings were found at the scene where three people were fatally shot in Chadbourn in July, according to search warrants.

Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were killed in the shooting on Broadway Road on July 3 while a fourth person was injured.

Officers with the Chadbourn Police Department responded to 228 Broadway Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Warrants say the address is the location of Robert’s Club, an establishment law enforcement had responded to multiple times recently.

“This business has had several incidents to include call for service for shots fired and domestic assaults within the last 4 months,” the search warrants state.

A police officer said he saw multiple vehicles leaving the area as he responded to the call, and approximately 80 people, many screaming and yelling, were still at the scene when he arrived.

The search warrants state that 31 shell casings and 2 bullet fragments were among the items collected by law enforcement at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F--- YOU!!!” Legere, a physician with Coastal...
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘F--- YOU’
Timothy Lee Braswell
Missing man went kayaking on Intracoastal Waterway and never returned, police say
Maigon Brooke Joyner
UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old woman found safe, Wilmington police say
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A three-vehicle wreck is causing traffic delays on River Road in New Hanover County Thursday...
UPDATE: Scene is clear of Friday morning three-car accident on River Road in Wilmington

Latest News

The suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Thomas Vaughan, was on trial when he tried to grab a...
Defendant who tried to take bailiff’s gun dies after being shot by officer in Person County courtroom
Erick Gibbs
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 shooting
Roy Cooper (Source: Roy Cooper)
Gov. Cooper vetoes riot, critical race theory bills
.
Boater pushes back against Wilmington’s change to overnight docking policy