Rosewood near Assembly temporarily closed due to vehicle collision with train

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rosewood Drive near Assembly Street has been temporarily closed due to a collision between a vehicle and a train.

According to reports, the driver attempted to cross the tracks as the train was coming.

Crews are cleaning up the area, the Columbia Police Department says.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

