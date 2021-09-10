Senior Connect
Missing man went kayaking on Intracoastal Waterway and never returned, police say

Timothy Lee Braswell
Timothy Lee Braswell(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing kayaker.

According to officials, Timothy Lee Braswell, 36, went kayaking on the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday, Sept 3. and never returned.

Braswell’s vehicle was located at a kayak launch point near Inlet Watch Marina across from the Carolina Beach inlet.

Police say crews are searching for him now and are asking all boaters to be on the lookout for him.

Braswell is six-foot-two and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or call 911.

