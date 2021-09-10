Gov. Cooper orders flags to fly at half-staff for Patriot Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - All United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities are to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 11 to mark Patriot Day, as ordered by Governor Roy Cooper.

Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, occurs on September 11 in memory of the people killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

“Today, we mourn those we lost twenty years ago on 9/11 and honor the brave first responders who made heroic sacrifices to save others,” said Cooper. “We will never forget them and their service to our country. Our prayers are with their families and loved ones.”

The lowering of the flags is a symbol of remembrance for the thousands of innocent lives lost during one of the most deadly attacks on U.S. soil.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.