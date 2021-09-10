Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper orders flags to fly at half-staff for Patriot Day

Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff From sunrise to sunset
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff From sunrise to sunset(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - All United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities are to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 11 to mark Patriot Day, as ordered by Governor Roy Cooper.

Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, occurs on September 11 in memory of the people killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

“Today, we mourn those we lost twenty years ago on 9/11 and honor the brave first responders who made heroic sacrifices to save others,” said Cooper. “We will never forget them and their service to our country. Our prayers are with their families and loved ones.”

The lowering of the flags is a symbol of remembrance for the thousands of innocent lives lost during one of the most deadly attacks on U.S. soil.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F--- YOU!!!” Legere, a physician with Coastal...
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘F--- YOU’
Timothy Lee Braswell
Missing man went kayaking on Intracoastal Waterway and never returned, police say
Maigon Brooke Joyner
UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old woman found safe, Wilmington police say
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Governor Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper urges people to follow the science, remains laser-focused on getting people vaccinated

Latest News

From legendary local spots to new chain locations, the Port City is full of fun, and tasty,...
Cape Fear Foodie: It’s gametime
Janiya Davis
Wilmington police looking for missing 13-year-old
A three-vehicle wreck is causing traffic delays on River Road in New Hanover County Thursday...
UPDATE: Scene is clear of Friday morning three-car accident on River Road in Wilmington
Three-car accident causing traffic delays on River Road
Three-car accident causing traffic delays on River Road