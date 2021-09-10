First Alert Forecast: a fall feel this weekend, dangerous rip currents at the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday afternoon! Moisture from Mindy brought manageable rain as its center passed south of the Lower Cape Fear Region on Thursday The front that helped push that system out has passed as well, and will bring another taste of Fall just in time for the weekend.

Expect comfortable dewpoints in the 50s and 60s amid northerly breezes, which will reinforce the fresh, crisp feeling the season is known for. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler at night with 60s and a couple 50s, and warmer during the day with more sunshine shooting highs to the seasonable middle 80s.

Swell from Larry has reached the Cape Fear Region. Expect breaking waves of three to five feet and locally higher, so keep it very safe in the 80-degree surf! An enhanced risk of rip currents takes on an even more dangerous character post-Labor Day as many area beaches have fewer lifeguards on duty. Higher-than-average surf and rip currents is likely to last into the weekend.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast - featuring rain chances near zero through early next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Numbers in this forecast are for Wilmington, but remember: you can always customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Today, September 10th, is the statistical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but we still have about two-and-a-half months to go. Please make sure you stay vigilant and prepared with the resources your First Alert Weather Team outlines here: wect.com/hurricane. And thanks for checking in!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.