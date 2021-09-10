Dogs that killed 7-year-old Wake County girl to be put down

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The dogs that killed 7-year-old Jayden Henderson back in April will be euthanized on Monday.

Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier handed the decision on the fate of the dogs down to the town of Garner, where the attack happened.

Moments later, Garner Chief of Police Joe Binns told WRAL News the animals would be euthanized this Monday.

The dogs have been in quarantine since the attack that killed Henderson and injured her mother, Heather Trevaskis. The mother and daughter were pet sitting the dogs while their neighbors, the dogs’ owners, Joseph and Amanda White, were on vacation.

Joseph White and his attorneys argued the town no longer had jurisdiction over the dogs since his family moved from Garner after the attack.

His attorneys also claimed Garner town leaders did not follow their own dangerous dog ordinance in keeping the dogs in quarantine.

“They did everything they were supposed to do,” the Whites’ attorney, John Kirby, said. “The town had no right to deny the permit.”

The Garner ordinance requires that owners of dogs deemed dangerous keep them in a secure enclosure, pay a $500 dangerous dog permit fee and make sure the dogs are always under the control of a responsible adult.

Paul Gessner, representing the Town of Garner, said, “The town has not been unreasonable, [and] has acted appropriately under the law... The town followed the legal guidelines in the ordinance.”

Rozier saw the case more simply; It all revolved around Jayden Henderson.

“This has gone farther than it should have. To the parents, I’m sorry you’ve had to endure this.”

Trevaskis showed gratitude for the decision.

Supporters of Jayden’s family have launched two petitions: to allow the dogs who killed her to be euthanized and to change North Carolina’s dangerous dog laws.

