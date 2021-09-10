City pool opens for annual Pooch Plunge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2021 Pooch Plunge is taking place Friday and Saturday at the Legion Stadium pool, operated by the YMCA.

The annual tradition where dogs are allowed to take a dip in the pool is the result of a partnership between the City of Wilmington and the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina.

Since the pools are now closed for regular use, dogs can take the plunge on Friday, September 10, from 4–7 p.m. and Saturday, September 11, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The pool is located at 2131 Carolina Beach Road and the cost is $5 per dog per day.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.