Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

Twenty-year-old Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday.

But his name was not included when the Miami-Dade state attorney announced three arrests in the case. He’s accused of using a stolen identity to buy a pair of $120 Air Jordan sneakers.

He’s the brother of 30-year-old Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina. Also arrested were 34-year-old Kimberly Michelle Johnson and 38-year-old Rodney Choute, 38.

They each face 15 to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F--- YOU!!!” Legere, a physician with Coastal...
Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘F--- YOU’
Maigon Brooke Joyner
UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old woman found safe, Wilmington police say
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Timothy Lee Braswell
Missing man went kayaking on Intracoastal Waterway and never returned, police say
Governor Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper urges people to follow the science, remains laser-focused on getting people vaccinated

Latest News

From legendary local spots to new chain locations, the Port City is full of fun, and tasty,...
Cape Fear Foodie: It’s gametime
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit against Texas on Thursday.
Justice Dept. sues Texas over abortion law
President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on new COVID-19 vaccine mandate: ‘We’re in a tough stretch’
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught
Janiya Davis
Wilmington police looking for missing 13-year-old