Wilmington PD looking for missing 25-year-old woman

Maigon Brooke Joyner
Maigon Brooke Joyner(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Maigon Brooke Joyner last spoke to her mother over the phone on Tuesday, September 7, around 5 p.m. WPD says she may be staying at a local hotel in Wilmington.

Joyner is 5′6′' and weighs 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of a wing that covers her left forearm, flowers and butterflies on her left shoulder/upper arm, a sun on her upper right arm and a butterfly on her right wrist.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

