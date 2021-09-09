Senior Connect
Two deputies injured during shooting at Person County Courthouse

A person was shot during a hearing this morning in Roxboro.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROXBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An officer-involved shooting was reported inside the Person County courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

A source told WRAL News that a person was in court for a misdemeanor of false imprisonment and was found guilty.

The source said the man started yelling and threw a chair. City of Roxboro officials said it appeared the man attempted to attack people inside the courtroom, including the bailiff.

The source said two court officers worked to subdue the man, but apparently during the struggle the man got a hold of one of the officer’s guns. At that point, an officer shot the man, according to the source.

Roxboro city officials said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. One officer received a broken arm and the other broke an arm during the scuffle, according to the source.

The State Bureau of Investigation will be handling the investigation, which is typical in an officer-involved shooting.

The Person County Courthouse will be closed Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

