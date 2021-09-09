Senior Connect
Trio of sex offenders receive prison sentences in Brunswick County

Brett Nathaniel Kennedy, Victor Vazquez, Jeffrey Allen White
Brett Nathaniel Kennedy, Victor Vazquez, Jeffrey Allen White(Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David announced that a trio of sex offenders received prison sentences this week in the Brunswick County Superior Court.

Brett Nathanial Kennedy, 30, of South Carolina, pled guilty to Statutory Rape of a Person 15 Years Old or Younger, Human Trafficking, and Second-Degree Kidnapping, related to events that occurred with two teenage girls in April 2021.

Kennedy was sentenced to a total of 14.75 years to 27.75 years in prison. In addition, Kennedy was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release from prison for the rest of his life.

Victor Vazquez, 34, of Shallotte, pled guilty to two counts of Statutory Rape of a Person 15 Years Old or Younger, related to a serious of sexual assaults which occurred over a period of years while both females were under the age of 15 years.

Vazquez was sentenced to 25 to 35 years in prison. In addition, Vazquez was ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison for the rest of his life.

Jeffrey Allen White, 49, of Supply, pled guilty to three counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, related to an investigation following the receipt of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip about White duplicating child sexual abuse and exploitation images.

White was sentenced to three consecutive terms in prison: the first being an active sentence of 23 to 40 months, the second two terms being 23 to 40 months, suspended for 60 months of supervised probation. In addition, White was ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison for a period of 30 years.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

