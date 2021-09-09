Topsail Beach commissioners discuss paid parking options

Topsail Beach, N.C. (WECT) - One of the last beaches in the area to offer free parking could be changing that soon.

The Topsail Beach Board of Commissioners met Wednesday night via Zoom and requested that town staff gather more information on paid parking options to make a decision when the time comes.

That information will include the legal options for paid parking, how that revenue is able to be spent, and to gather a complete inventory of how many parking spaces are available in the town.

Right now, they currently know of 276 marked parking spaces in Topsail Beach. There are parking options off side streets that aren’t included in that count.

Besides gathering more information, the board wants to also consult with the North Carolina Department of Transportation before making any final decisions.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.