North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue K-9 passes away, department says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department announced its explosives detection K-9, named LoeLoe, passed away Thursday.

LoeLoe was born in the Netherlands in 2012 before being flown to the U.S. for training under NMBFR Lt. Jacob Weeks along with other trainers in 2014.

Officials said LoeLoe also served with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and logged more than 400 hours of service in her career.

She was certified to detect over 15 explosive odors, ranging from homemade to military-grade.

Some of LoeLoe and Lt. Weeks’ duties included assisting with public education, performed sweeps before and during events, responding to bomb threats, tracking suspects in crimes and missing people as well as occasionally working with the U.S. Secret Service.

“Although sometimes not seen due to the majority of their work being completed behind the scenes,” the department said in a statement. “K-9 LoeLoe and her handler, Lt. Weeks were dedicated to keep the citizens and visitors of our great city safe.”

NMBFR said LoeLoe was surrounded by Lt. Weeks as well as other fire rescue and police personnel when she passed away. The department also thanked staff at the Animal Hospital of North Myrtle Beach for their accommodations.

“Thank you K-9 LouLou for your dedicated service to our city and department,” NMBFR said.

