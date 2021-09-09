Senior Connect
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seizes firearms, approximately 1,000 bags of heroin following six-month investigation

Three people were arrested after a drug bust by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.
Three people were arrested after a drug bust by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following a six-month investigation, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals on numerous narcotics and firearms charges.

The heroin investigation surrounded the activities of Monique Gaymon and Darnell Hooper, of 426 Clay Street. The sheriff’s office says the investigation led detectives to 523 Barclay Hills Drive, the residence of Henry Massenburg.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, NHCSO conducted searches at the two homes. At the conclusion of both searches, detectives seized approximately 1,000 bags of heroin, crack cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, three guns (one reportedly stolen), and approximately $11,000 in cash.

Gaymon and Hooper were charged with numerous narcotics charges. Gaymon received a $250,000 bond, while Hooper received a $60,000 bond. Massenberg, a convicted felon, was charged with trafficking heroin and numerous firearm charges. He received a $800,000 bond.

