Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 4
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon and Tim Hower from Coastal Preps break down this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame.
Friday’s Games
Dixon at Trask
East Bladen at Laney
West Bladen at East Columbus
Rosewood at Whiteville
North Brunswick at South Columbus
New Hanover at Fike
West Florence at West Brunswick
Wallace-Rose Hill at North Myrtle Beach
