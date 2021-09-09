First Alert Forecast: stormy Thursday, increasing rip current danger from Larry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with two main weather players for the Cape Fear Region: Hurricane Larry in the distance and newly formed Tropical Storm Mindy close by.

Swell from Larry has reached the Cape Fear Region. Expect breaking waves of three to five feet and locally higher, so keep it very safe in the 80-degree surf! An enhanced risk of rip currents takes on an even more dangerous character post-Labor Day as many area beaches have fewer lifeguards on duty. Higher-than-average surf and rip currents is likely to last into the weekend.

As for Tropical Storm Mindy: it will focus spotty, locally heavy showers through midweek. A low pressure center with Gulf of Mexico origins may track along the front this weekend, but odds are the whole lot will have moved offshore by then. So, bottom line: many moving parts but, as of now, things look OK for any 9/11 events in the Cape Fear Region.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast - including a conversion to a less humid-feeling weekend - right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Numbers in this forecast are for Wilmington, but remember: you can always customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Hopefully, beastly storms like Larry stay away from the Cape Fear Region through the remainder of Atlantic Hurricane Season. But, with still about two-and-a-half months to go, please make sure you stay vigilant and prepared with the resources your First Alert Weather Team outlines here: wect.com/hurricane. And thanks for checking in!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.