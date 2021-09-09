Senior Connect
COVID clusters identified at 2 New Hanover County schools

The New Hanover County Public Health Department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases at both Southeast Area Technical High School (SEA-Tech) and Ashley High School, according to a news release.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Health Department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases at both Southeast Area Technical High School (SEA-Tech) and Ashley High School, according to a news release.

A cluster is defined by the NCDHHS as five connected positive cases within a 14-day timeframe.

“Each cluster was maintained within the student groups upon completion of contact tracing. Therefore, there are no recommendations to move to remote learning for the remainder of the respective student groups,” the release stated.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

