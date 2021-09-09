City of Wilmington to invest $700,000 into non-profits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will invest $700,000 into area non-profits, city leaders announced Thursday.

The grants will be funded through money the city received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Wilmington will receive approximately $26 million in two installments over a two-year period.

“Like everyone, non-profits have been challenged throughout the pandemic, but they have also been one of our greatest resources,” said Mayor Bill Saffo. “Non-profits have been and continue to be on the frontlines and on the ground helping our community recover and become more resilient. This money will go toward those in need right here in Wilmington and strengthen our community going forward.”

The funds will be distributed through a partnership with the United Way of the Cape Fear Area and the Arts Council of Wilmington.

“What we’ll be doing with the money the city’s secured is making sure those agencies that got hit the worst and were critical in recovery and resiliency get the support that they need to keep going strong when we need them the most,” said Tommy Taylor of the Cape Fear United Way.

Of the $700,000 that will be granted to non-profits, $200,000 will go toward organizations with art-based programming.

Applications will be considered by an appointed committee, which will include a range of community members and city officials.

“We always use the statement, people aren’t looking for a handout, just a hand up,” said Clifford Barnett, Wilmington City Council member. “Right now, we need to be able to support these non profits so they can help organizations get back on their feet, help families get back on their feet.”

To apply for a grant or for more information, got to uwcfa.communityforce.com through Sept. 30. Arts groups can apply at ArtsWilmington.org between Oct. 1-Oct. 31.

