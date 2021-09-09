CFCC announces major gift to nursing program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) announced receipt of a $400,000 gift that will support two major initiatives: the Cape Fear Community College Foundation and the NHRMC Foundation.

The gift, donated by Dan Saklad, in memory of his wife, Sheila, will benefit CFCC’s nursing program.

At a time when there is a shortage of nurses, Saklad’s gift will ensure 18 new nurses enter the profession and serve the local community in the coming years.

“I am both very honored and emotional to donate to CFCC and our hospital in memory of Sheila, my very best friend for 56 years,” said Saklad. “God Bless Sheila and all those who will benefit from her Fellowship.”

The first Sheila M. Saklad Accelerated Nursing Fellowship was awarded to Fraley Johnson and will fund all her educational expenses, a laptop, professional tutoring, career counseling, and a living stipend of 12 hours per week.

“Not only will I be able to give back to the community myself, but I will show my children and other children around that anything is possible if you put your mind to it,” said Fraley.

Through the Upward Mobility RN Scholarship, nurses at NHRMC Novant obtaining their education at CFCC will receive up to two years of full tuition coverage for their licensing program; a flexible reduced schedule at the same rate of pay and benefits in order to dedicate time to their studies; and mentoring from a nurse mentor and career coach.

“This wonderful gift will provide financial support to CFCC students who plan to dedicate their lives to the service of others through nursing,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “We are also honored to help New Hanover Regional Medical Center employees expand their career opportunities through the Upward Mobility RN Scholarship. We know this generous donation will impact our region in countless ways in the years to come. The tremendous support of Mr. Saklad through this tribute to his beloved wife Sheila will help to remove financial barriers for students training for impactful and essential careers in our community.”

