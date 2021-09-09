Senior Connect
CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or uncertain over the next four weeks.

That’s the third week in a row with the same expectations.

The CDC projects COVID deaths in the United States could hit 710,000 by Oct. 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is currently more than 650,000.

Just over 53% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

