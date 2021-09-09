Cape Fear Museum of History and Science to take part in Museum Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re looking for a fun, free attraction for the weekend, look no farther – Cape Fear Museum of History and Science will offer free admission on Sept. 18.

The event is part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, which celebrates “boundless curiosity” for the public, and especially for school-aged children and those in underrepresented groups.

The theme of this year’s event, Experience America, focuses on the revival of America’s diverse cultural experiences. And with free admission, anyone can participate.

“Museum Day is a great way for us to reach out to our community, encourage people to explore the Museum and engage with visitors that might not normally visit,” says Museum Director Wayne LaBar.

Visitors to the museum can expect to see numerous exhibits, including:

Cape Fear Stories, which covers the region’s history, culture, and science



Space Place: an interactive, STEM learning center



Michael Jordan Discovery Gallery: which covers the ecosystems of the Cape Fear region



H20 Today: an exhibit about the importance of water



Sun, Earth, Universe: an experience about Earth and space science for the family



Museum Day also signifies the reopening of museums after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. While entrance to the museum will be free of charge, safety precautions will still be implemented for guest welfare and comfort.

Tickets to the event can be found here. One ticket will cover free entrance for two on Museum Day, Sept. 18. Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. For more information about the museum, visit www.capefearmuseum.com.

