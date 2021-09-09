Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

Just weeks after he mandated federal workers get a shot or face rigorous testing and masking protocols, Biden will sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The word comes ahead of the president’s speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Biden’s order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before they were publicly released.

Biden is also expected to outline plans to increase virus testing in schools, in an effort to keep them open safely, amid other measures to show that his administration is working to tackle the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, which Biden has blamed for last month’s weaker-than-expected jobs report. He’s warned the surge could further imperil the nation’s economy as some pandemic safety net protections expire.

Biden has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in settings like schools, workplaces and university campuses, and the White House hopes the strengthened federal mandate will inspire more businesses to follow suit.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health have previously announced vaccine requirements for much of their staffs, and the Pentagon moved last month to require all servicemembers to get vaccinated.

More than 208 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 177 million are fully vaccinated, but confirmed cases of the virus have shot up in recent weeks to an average of about 140,000 per day with on average about 1,000 Americans dying from the virus daily, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of the spread — and the vast majority of severe illness and death — is occurring among those not yet fully vaccinated against the virus. So-called breakthrough infections in vaccinated people occur, but tend to be far less dangerous.

Federal officials are moving ahead with plans to begin administering booster shots of the mRNA vaccines to bolster protection against the more transmissible delta variant of the virus. Last month Biden announced plans to make them available beginning on Sept. 20, but only the Pfizer vaccine will likely have received regulatory approval for a third dose by that time. Federal regulators are seeking additional data from Moderna that will likely delay its booster approval until October.

Officials are aiming to administer the booster shots about eight months after the second dose of the two-dose vaccines.

___

This story has been corrected to say that Biden has not yet signed the executive order.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsville Beach
Father drowns at Wrightsville Beach trying to help son struggling against current
A pickleball court in Carolina Beach
Pickleball court in Carolina Beach raises some concerns from neighbors
Developers are making a new push to get the Rice Creek project moving forward, adding over 600...
Planned development may finally move forward after being put on hold for 15 years
Oak Island house fire damage
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Oak Island
Wilmington adopts non-discrimination ordinance, extends ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ mural, formalizes speed lowering policy

Latest News

Zebras are on the loose in Prince George's County, Maryland, after escaping from a farm last...
Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
AP source: White House planning to withdraw ATF nomination
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul