9/11 remembrance events happening in Southeastern NC

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Here are the events in the Cape Fear Region paying tribute to those who lost their lives on that day.

Wilmington Fire Department 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial besides WFD Fire Station 2 at Empie Park in Wilmington. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Click here for more information.

Cape Fear Community College’s 9/11 Ceremony - North Campus: Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at CFCC’s North Campus Training Center. Click here for more information.

Belville 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville. Click here for more information.

Sunset Beach 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Sunset Beach Town Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. Click here for more information.

Moores Creek National Battlefield Patriots Day Event: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moores Creek National Battlefield in Currie, NC. Masks are required, regardless of location or vaccination status. There will be 18th century toys and games, a demonstration of a tar kiln and the naval stores industry, colonial medicine, historic weapons demonstrations, colonial beverages, candle making and other activities during the free event at the site in Pender County. Visit the site’s Facebook page for more information and the ceremony’s weapons demonstration schedule.

Southport September 11 Memorial Ceremony: Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Southport Fire Station. 343 fire boots will be displayed in remembrance of the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The event will be livestreamed on the City of Southport’s Facebook page.

Lake Waccamaw Remembrance Day Event: Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at Elizabeth Brinkley Park in Lake Waccamaw. Hosted by the Veterans Memorial Park of America, this all-day event will have a motorcycle run, 5k run, parade, luminaries, entertainment and kids activities. Click here to see a flyer with more information.

More events and ceremonies may be added. Continue to check this page for an updated list.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.