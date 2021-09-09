Senior Connect
$100 gift cards to be given out at upcoming vaccination event in Bladen County

Stock photo of $100 bills.(Source: WVUE)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Gift cards with a value of $100 will be given to people getting their first COVID-19 vaccine at an upcoming event thanks to a private sponsorship.

The Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development secured sponsorship from Ottendorf Laboratories after the Bladen County Board of Commissioners failed to endorse an incentive program.

“We are trying to get as many as possible to the vaccine clinics,” said the President of Mount Calvary Center Jimmy Tate. “We are providing the $100 gift card for first-time vaccinations in areas where numbers are high with the Delta variant.”

Bladen County Health and Human Services director Teresa Duncan said Bladen has seen a gain of 1% each week in the vaccination rate recently.

“The Delta strain has increased anxiety,” said Duncan. “People have had a chance to look at the myths versus the truth and more and more people are coming in every day.”

The vaccine event will be held September 18 at the Elizabethtown Fire Department, at 300 E Broad St, Elizabethtown, NC 28337 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Although the gift cards are available to people on a first-come, first-served basis, Tate does not expect to run out.

“There will be enough for as many as possible,” he said.

Tate said Mount Calvary is glad to be leading the effort to get people vaccinated and will provide transport if needed.

According to Duncan, Bladen County Health Department was one of the first to start at-home vaccinations and the service has been provided all over the county. A late clinic is offered until 7 p.m. Tuesdays and transportation is also available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

