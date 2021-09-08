Woman and man wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Pender County

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman and man were arrested Tuesday after a brief chase with Wallace police officers.

The Wallace Police Department says Bruce Faulkner, of Rougemont, and Erika Suiter, of Durham, had multiple felony warrants from Alamance and Orange counties.

Police say the two were also targets of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Officers say they were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle at the Speedway gas station on Highway 41, where two people in the car were sleeping.

After they arrived, officers say Faulkner, who was behind the wheel, sped away.

Police chased the car, and were able to stop it on US 117 in Pender County.

Faulkner got out of the car and officers say he tried to latch on to a passing motorist, but they were able to take him and Suiter into custody.

Faulkner was jailed on a $715,000 bond and Suiter received a $30,000 bond for outstanding charges and new charges from Wallace police.

