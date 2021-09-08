Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman and man wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Pender County

Erika Suiter / Bruce Faulkner
Erika Suiter / Bruce Faulkner(Wallace police)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman and man were arrested Tuesday after a brief chase with Wallace police officers.

The Wallace Police Department says Bruce Faulkner, of Rougemont, and Erika Suiter, of Durham, had multiple felony warrants from Alamance and Orange counties.

Police say the two were also targets of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Officers say they were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle at the Speedway gas station on Highway 41, where two people in the car were sleeping.

After they arrived, officers say Faulkner, who was behind the wheel, sped away.

Police chased the car, and were able to stop it on US 117 in Pender County.

Faulkner got out of the car and officers say he tried to latch on to a passing motorist, but they were able to take him and Suiter into custody.

Faulkner was jailed on a $715,000 bond and Suiter received a $30,000 bond for outstanding charges and new charges from Wallace police.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickleball court in Carolina Beach
Pickleball court in Carolina Beach raises some concerns from neighbors
Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students
Developers are making a new push to get the Rice Creek project moving forward, adding over 600...
Planned development may finally move forward after being put on hold for 15 years
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
Wrightsville Beach approves earlier alcohol sales on Sunday
Father drowns at Wrightsville Beach trying to help son struggling against current

Latest News

ECU has its first home game on Saturday with South Carolina.
COVID-19 concerns linger before ECU’s home opener
Communication cards
Law enforcement gets cards to help communicate with deaf drivers
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
Major disaster declaration granted for western NC counties recovering from Tropical Storm Fred
(Source: NHRMC)
AirLink hits 20-year mark; VitaLink celebrates 30 years of service