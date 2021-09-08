Two men held under $1 million bond each for meth charges in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotic Unit, along with agents from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, have arrested two men for trafficking a significant amount of methamphetamine.

Jiani Tomaz Alston, 26, of Raleigh, is charged with 2 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, conspire to sell methamphetamine, conspire to deliver methamphetamine, and PWIMSD methamphetamine.

Demetrius Somaz Alston, Jr., 25, of Charlotte, is also charged with 2 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, conspire to sell methamphetamine, conspire to deliver methamphetamine, PWIMSD methamphetamine, as well as maintaining a vehicle.

Both are being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility, each under a $1 million bond.

As a result of a two month joint investigation, aimed at targeting a methamphetamine trafficking organization supplying meth to various areas throughout North Carolina, ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized following a traffic stop.

The amount of methamphetamine seized could potentially yield up to 125,000 dosage units.

“This is a significant arrest that resulted in getting a tremendous amount of meth off our streets, potentially saving many lives,” The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Sheriff John Ingram would like to acknowledge the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, whose work - because of the nature of the job, many times goes unrecognized. The Brunswick County community can be assured this unit works diligently to get dangerous drugs, and those who push them, off our streets. Sheriff Ingram would also like to thank The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for their invaluable assistance in the investigation.”

