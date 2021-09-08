Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Amazon TV series to film in Carolina Beach on Thursday

Crews will be filming scenes for the Amazon television series The Summer I Turned Pretty in...
Crews will be filming scenes for the Amazon television series The Summer I Turned Pretty in Carolina Beach on Thursday, Sept. 9.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will be filming scenes for the Amazon television series The Summer I Turned Pretty in Carolina Beach on Thursday, Sept. 9.

“Drivers traveling on Dow Road between Ocean Boulevard south to Kure Beach will experience intermittent traffic control between 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.,” the town stated in a news release. “The road will remain open, however minor delays should be expected. Also, production crews will be staging vehicles and equipment at Mike Chappell Park that day and visitor parking will be limited.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the novel by Jenny Han of the same name.

The young adult drama will star Lola Tung, Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung, and Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, according to various media reports.

synopsis provided by Deadline describes the series as a “multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
A pickleball court in Carolina Beach
Pickleball court in Carolina Beach raises some concerns from neighbors
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification
Azalea Festival
North Carolina Azalea Festival committee announces date for 2022

Latest News

The white, single cab Chevrolet truck (pictured) was seen multiple times prior to a break-in...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office requests help locating truck
Wrightsville Beach approves earlier alcohol sales on Sunday
Father drowns at Wrightsville Beach trying to help son struggling against current
Two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers were pronounced dead Friday after being found...
Fort Bragg officials to discuss required name change — and they want your input
Oak Island house fire damage
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Oak Island