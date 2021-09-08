TRAFFIC ALERT: Amazon TV series to film in Carolina Beach on Thursday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will be filming scenes for the Amazon television series The Summer I Turned Pretty in Carolina Beach on Thursday, Sept. 9.

“Drivers traveling on Dow Road between Ocean Boulevard south to Kure Beach will experience intermittent traffic control between 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.,” the town stated in a news release. “The road will remain open, however minor delays should be expected. Also, production crews will be staging vehicles and equipment at Mike Chappell Park that day and visitor parking will be limited.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the novel by Jenny Han of the same name.

The young adult drama will star Lola Tung, Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung, and Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, according to various media reports.

A synopsis provided by Deadline describes the series as a “multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.