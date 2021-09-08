Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender High football cancels Friday game due to COVID protocols

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender High School varsity football team is pausing all activities within the program due to COVID-related protocols.

As a result of a positive test and associated exposures within the team, the Patriots (1-1) are forced to cancel their Friday game against Wallace-Rose Hill.

“The program will reassess next week, with hopes of returning to the field on Friday, Sept. 17 to host Dixon,” according to a post on Twitter.

Last week, Pender was forced to reschedule their Sept. 3 game twice due to COVID protocols within Trask and Croatan. Pender eventually hosted East Duplin, losing 48-44.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
The scene on South College Road Sunday evening
Crews respond to crash near South College Road
The person was driving a golf cart when it appeared the dog fell out of the drivers lap into...
GRAPHIC: Police warn of golf cart danger for children, pets

Latest News

Wilmington adopts non-discrimination ordinance, extends ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ mural, formalizes speed lowering policy
Cape Fear River Watch files lawsuit citing Chemours
Bladen County commissioners approve water system agreement with Chemours
Classroom generic
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: “The Adventure Begins” - Kindergarten teacher needs educational kits and games for students
Developers are making a new push to get the Rice Creek project moving forward, adding over 600...
Planned development may finally move forward after being put on hold for 15 years