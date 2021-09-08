Pender High football cancels Friday game due to COVID protocols

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender High School varsity football team is pausing all activities within the program due to COVID-related protocols.

As a result of a positive test and associated exposures within the team, the Patriots (1-1) are forced to cancel their Friday game against Wallace-Rose Hill.

“The program will reassess next week, with hopes of returning to the field on Friday, Sept. 17 to host Dixon,” according to a post on Twitter.

Last week, Pender was forced to reschedule their Sept. 3 game twice due to COVID protocols within Trask and Croatan. Pender eventually hosted East Duplin, losing 48-44.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.