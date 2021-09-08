Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

N.C. Department of Health reports uptick in COVID clusters among school sports teams

The clusters among sports teams in public, charter and private schools accounted for 45% of all...
The clusters among sports teams in public, charter and private schools accounted for 45% of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools(Joe Gorchow)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 clusters among school sports teams since the start of the school year.

Between July 1 and September 2, there have been at least 42 athletics-related clusters reported in North Carolina middle and high schools with only four of those occurring in July.

The clusters among sports teams in public, charter and private schools accounted for 45% of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools.

The NCDHHS reported children age 17 and under made up 31% of the state’s total new COVID-19 cases and urged everyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated.

“We need everyone, including our student athletes and their coaches, to increase layers of prevention to fight this more contagious Delta variant: Don’t wait to vaccinate and urge others to do the same,” said NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer and State Health Director Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., MPH. “Tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Student athletes who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after a close contact with someone with COVID-19.”

Sports in which participants have frequent and prolonged contact, such as basketball, football, cheerleading, wrestling and others, are higher risk. The NCDHHS recommends all sports and school athletics programs follow the latest guidance for youth sports.

Several area athletics programs have been suspended because of positive COVID-19 tests on teams, with Pender High School football being the latest casualty.

Pender High football cancels Friday game due to COVID protocols

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickleball court in Carolina Beach
Pickleball court in Carolina Beach raises some concerns from neighbors
Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
Developers are making a new push to get the Rice Creek project moving forward, adding over 600...
Planned development may finally move forward after being put on hold for 15 years
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

Latest News

(Source: NHRMC)
AirLink hits 20-year mark; VitaLink celebrates 30 years of service
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Officials record more than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
ECU has its first home game on Saturday with South Carolina.
COVID-19 concerns linger before ECU’s home opener