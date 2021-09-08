Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Major disaster declaration granted for western NC counties recovering from Tropical Storm Fred

In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina.(New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have granted Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a major disaster declaration for seven North Carolina counties that were hit hard by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

“This federal disaster declaration will help provide assistance for Western North Carolina communities to rebuild stronger and smarter, and I appreciate the president’s approval of our request,” said Cooper.

The declaration for Individual Assistance covers Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties. Residents of these counties may apply for Federal disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or via telephone at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or via the FEMA app.

Disaster Recovery Centers will open in the coming days for residents to apply for disaster assistance in person.

The declaration for Public Assistance covers Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancey and Watauga counties.

It provides federal reimbursement to county and state governments and some nonprofit organizations for much of the cost to respond to the storm and repair damaged infrastructure. This includes federal reimbursement for debris removal as well as search and rescue operations, hazardous material clean up, meals, generators, fuel and more.

Last month, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped several inches of rain across western North Carolina, resulting in devastating flooding and landslides. Five deaths were attributed to the storm that caused record-setting floods along the Pigeon River.

Damage estimates to public infrastructure total more than $18.7 million. Damage estimates to private property include 56 homes destroyed and more than 200 homes that suffered major damage.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickleball court in Carolina Beach
Pickleball court in Carolina Beach raises some concerns from neighbors
Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
Developers are making a new push to get the Rice Creek project moving forward, adding over 600...
Planned development may finally move forward after being put on hold for 15 years
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

Latest News

(Source: NHRMC)
AirLink hits 20-year mark; VitaLink celebrates 30 years of service
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Officials record more than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
The clusters among sports teams in public, charter and private schools accounted for 45% of all...
N.C. Department of Health reports uptick in COVID clusters among school sports teams