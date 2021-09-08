Senior Connect
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City’s streets this year with COVID-19 protocols including a vaccination requirement for parade volunteers.

Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant balloons, celebrity performers, clowns and marching bands.

Macy’s presented a curtailed version of the parade last year with balloons and performers confined to an area near the retailer’s flagship Manhattan store.

Marching bands that had been slated to join the 2020 parade will be participating this year instead.

Parade staff members and volunteers will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

